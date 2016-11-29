“A fire for the history books.” That’s how one official describes the wind-driven wildfires that have forced more than 15,000 residents from their homes in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The reality is that many of the residents will have no home to find when they are allowed to return. Officials confirm that “hundreds” of structures have been destroyed, most of them private homes. A number of businesses were also destroyed, and along with them, the jobs they provided. The fires spread so quickly that most people in harm’s way were forced to flee for their lives, leaving their belongings behind. For many, it’s all gone.
The people of Sevier County are a welcoming bunch, always the first to offer a kind word to the millions of tourists who visit the Smoky Mountains each year. Now, the people of Sevier County desperately need our kindness. The needs are many, the time short. We urge you to help by donating to the American Red Cross.
| SMOKY MOUNTAIN RELIEF EFFORT – WAYS TO HELP |
To make a monetary donation, please visit http://rdcrss.org/2gf5uXr
LOCATIONS WILL STOP ACCEPTING DONATIONS AT 12:30P ON 11/30 FOR THE TIME BEING. WIVK, NewsTalk 98.7, Sports Radio WNML, WVLT, CW20, MyVLT, Ted Russell Ford, and Food City are asking for Water, Gatorade, individual snacks (power bar, peanut butter crackers, etc.) lip balm, gloves, blankets, and dog & cat food. NO monetary donations accepted, those can be made to the Red Cross through link above. Please make drops at Ted Russell Ford (8551 Kingston Pike & 9925 Parkside Drive) & the following (5) Food City locations.
Store #650, 300 Market Drive, Lenoir City
Store #694, 284 Morrell Road, Knoxville
Store #682, 7608 Mountain Grove Drive, Knoxville
Store #685, 4805 North Broadway Street, Knoxville
Store #609, 2946 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Kodak
Other local support opportunities include:
- Knoxville Expo Center
- Accepting items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, water, baby wipes, dog food, kennels, etc.
- C & R Service Company in Oak Ridge
- Accepting donations – owner has box trucks and will deliver items
- Luttrell Public Library
- Accepting water, Gatorade, power bars
- Blount County Partnership
- Accepting all item donations but not cash
- Townsend Visitor Center
- Accepting all item donations but not cash
- Twin Peaks on Northshore
- Accepting donations including toiletries, bottled water, granola bars, baby wipes, etc.
- PetSmart in Knoxville and Alcoa
- Accepting items for pets
- Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
- Trucker’s Lighthouse on Sutherland Avenue
- Grainger County EMS
- Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley
- Accepting wire crates/kennels, stainless steel bowls, Purina One food (dog, cat, kitten, and puppy), and cleaning supplies
- Young Williams Animal Center
- Foothills Bank & Trust – Knox and Blount County Locations
- Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
- Westel Baptist in Cumberland County
- Grainger Ambulance Authority
- Accepting gently used clothing
- High Praises Church in Maryville
- Walmart in Jacksboro
- American Red Cross at 203 Court Ave. in Sevierville
- Accepting water, Gatorade, and portable snack donations
- Grace Baptist Church
- Accepting water, Powerade, protein bars, snacks, socks, and gloves for firefighters today, 11/29 and tomorrow, 11/30 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Buffalo Grove Baptist in Jefferson City
- Accepting items until 7:00 p.m. on 11/29
- The Casual Pint in Bearden
- Commercial Bank’s Knoxville (8a-4p) and Newport (9a-5p) branches
- Accepting donations for the Fire Crews and 1st Responders through 12/1
- Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show is providing a free meal for anyone who need it from 2p-3p today, 11/29. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
This list will be updated as more information is received.