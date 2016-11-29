“A fire for the history books.” That’s how one official describes the wind-driven wildfires that have forced more than 15,000 residents from their homes in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The reality is that many of the residents will have no home to find when they are allowed to return. Officials confirm that “hundreds” of structures have been destroyed, most of them private homes. A number of businesses were also destroyed, and along with them, the jobs they provided. The fires spread so quickly that most people in harm’s way were forced to flee for their lives, leaving their belongings behind. For many, it’s all gone.

The people of Sevier County are a welcoming bunch, always the first to offer a kind word to the millions of tourists who visit the Smoky Mountains each year. Now, the people of Sevier County desperately need our kindness. The needs are many, the time short. We urge you to help by donating to the American Red Cross.

| SMOKY MOUNTAIN RELIEF EFFORT – WAYS TO HELP |

To make a monetary donation, please visit http://rdcrss.org/2gf5uXr

LOCATIONS WILL STOP ACCEPTING DONATIONS AT 12:30P ON 11/30 FOR THE TIME BEING. WIVK, NewsTalk 98.7, Sports Radio WNML, WVLT, CW20, MyVLT, Ted Russell Ford, and Food City are asking for Water, Gatorade, individual snacks (power bar, peanut butter crackers, etc.) lip balm, gloves, blankets, and dog & cat food. NO monetary donations accepted, those can be made to the Red Cross through link above. Please make drops at Ted Russell Ford (8551 Kingston Pike & 9925 Parkside Drive) & the following (5) Food City locations.

Store #650, 300 Market Drive, Lenoir City

Store #694, 284 Morrell Road, Knoxville

Store #682, 7608 Mountain Grove Drive, Knoxville

Store #685, 4805 North Broadway Street, Knoxville

Store #609, 2946 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Kodak

Other local support opportunities include:

Knoxville Expo Center Accepting items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, water, baby wipes, dog food, kennels, etc.

C & R Service Company in Oak Ridge Accepting donations – owner has box trucks and will deliver items

Luttrell Public Library Accepting water, Gatorade, power bars

Blount County Partnership Accepting all item donations but not cash

Townsend Visitor Center Accepting all item donations but not cash

Twin Peaks on Northshore Accepting donations including toiletries, bottled water, granola bars, baby wipes, etc.

PetSmart in Knoxville and Alcoa Accepting items for pets

Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Trucker’s Lighthouse on Sutherland Avenue

Grainger County EMS

Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley Accepting wire crates/kennels, stainless steel bowls, Purina One food (dog, cat, kitten, and puppy), and cleaning supplies

Young Williams Animal Center

Foothills Bank & Trust – Knox and Blount County Locations

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Westel Baptist in Cumberland County

Grainger Ambulance Authority Accepting gently used clothing

High Praises Church in Maryville

Walmart in Jacksboro

American Red Cross at 203 Court Ave. in Sevierville Accepting water, Gatorade, and portable snack donations

Grace Baptist Church Accepting water, Powerade, protein bars, snacks, socks, and gloves for firefighters today, 11/29 and tomorrow, 11/30 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo Grove Baptist in Jefferson City Accepting items until 7:00 p.m. on 11/29

The Casual Pint in Bearden

Commercial Bank’s Knoxville (8a-4p) and Newport (9a-5p) branches Accepting donations for the Fire Crews and 1st Responders through 12/1

Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show is providing a free meal for anyone who need it from 2p-3p today, 11/29. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

This list will be updated as more information is received.